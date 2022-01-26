Royal Enfield 650 Twins Record 77% Sales Growth In December 2021

In December 2021, RE sold 2,301 units of its 650cc twins – Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650 – in India, registering a YoY sales growth of 76.59 per cent

Royal Enfield’s 650cc lineup currently consists of two models – Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650. Both these bikes are popular among enthusiasts in India, due to their brilliant price-to-performance quotient, and their combined sales numbers were fairly impressive last month. In December 2021, Royal Enfield sold a total of 2,301 units of the Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650 in India.

Compared to the same month last year – 1,303 units sold in December 2020 – this is a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 76.59 per cent last month for the two motorcycles combined. In November 2021, the manufacturer had sold 2,154 units of the RE 650 twins, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 6.82 per cent in December 2021.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 are both powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, twin-cylinder engine. This powerplant is good for 47.65 PS of peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque, and it comes mated to a slick-shifting 6-speed sequential transmission with a slipper clutch available as standard.

The features on offer in both the motorcycles include 18-inch wire-spoked wheels, disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, analogue instrument cluster with a tiny MID, telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, halogen lighting (headlamp, taillamp, turn indicators), etc. RE 650 twins aren’t the most powerful or well-equipped in all honesty, but they are surprisingly affordable compared to the competition like Kawasaki Z650 RS, Benelli Leoncino 500, etc.

Continental GT650 is available in the following colour options – Rocker Red, Ventura Storm, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green, and Mr Clean (chrome). As for Interceptor 650, its colour choices include Canyon Red, Ventura Blue, Orange Crush, Downtown Drag, Baker Express, Sunset Strip, and Mark 2 (chrome).

The price of Royal Enfield Continental GT650 ranges from Rs. 3.02 lakh to Rs. 3.26 lakh, while the Interceptor 650 is priced from Rs. 2.58 lakh to Rs. 3.10 lakh (all priced ex-showroom, New Delhi). Even today, these two are the most affordable multi-cylinder motorbikes in the Indian market, which is the biggest reason for their sustained popularity.