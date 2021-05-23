Royal Enfield 650 Twins Post 242% Monthly Growth In April 2021

In April 2021, Royal Enfield sold 1,293 units of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650, which translates to a 242 per cent MoM sales growth

With India almost under complete lockdown, automobile sales have taken a hit in recent times. Last month, Royal Enfield registered an 18.92 per cent drop in overall sales on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. The manufacturer also recorded negative sales growth for all the models in its lineup, except for Standard 350 and the 650 twins.

In April 2021, Royal Enfield sold a total of 1,293 units of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. This is a 242 per cent MoM growth compared to March 2021, with 378 units sold during that month. There are no Year-on-Year figures available, as vehicle sales in April 2020 stood at zero due to the complete nationwide lockdown back then.

In March this year, Royal Enfield updated the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 with new paint options. There are a total of seven colour options available on the Interceptor, including three single-tone colours – Orange Crush, Canyon Red, and Ventura Blue – and three dual-tone paint options – Downtown Drag, Baker Express, and Sunset Strip – along with a chrome variant called ‘Mark 2’.

On the Continental GT650, there are a total of five paint options on offer. These consist of two single-tone colour options (Rocker Red and British Racing Green), two dual-tone paint options (Ventura Storm and Dux Deluxe), and a chrome edition called ‘Mr Clean’. While both the motorcycles have a similar retro-inspired design, the biggest difference between them is that the Continental GT is a cafe racer offering, while the Interceptor is a roadster.

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 both draw power from a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This powerplant is good for a peak power of 47.65 PS (at 7,150 rpm) and a maximum torque of 52 Nm (at 5,250 rpm), which comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with slipper clutch available as standard fitment.

In the Indian market, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 currently has a starting price of Rs. 2.75 lakh, with the most expensive variant priced at Rs. 2.97 lakh. As for RE Continental GT650, its price currently ranges from Rs. 2.91 lakh to Rs. 3.13 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).