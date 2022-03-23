Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120th Year Anniversary Edition Deliveries Begin

Only 480 units of the Royal Enfield 120th Year Anniversary Edition 650 Twins were allotted across the globe with 120 examples assigned for India

At the EICMA 2021 show in Milan, Royal Enfield unveiled the 120th Year Anniversary Edition of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 to celebrate over twelve decades of the brand’s existence as the first RE was launched at the Stanley Cycle Show in London in November 1901. To maintain its exclusivity, its production was limited to just 480 units across the globe.

The Chennai-based manufacturer allotted 120 units of the special edition for the Indian market while Europe, North and South America, and Southeast Asia got 120 examples each. RE invited potential consumers to register and show interest from November 24 on its website for the limited-run motorcycles and the online flash sale commenced on December 6, 2021.

The lot allotted for India comprising 120 units sold out in no time as it took just two minutes for Royal Enfield to complete the sale of the 120th Year Anniversary Edition 650 Twins. Of the 120 units, 60 are for the Int 650 and the remaining 60 units are for the Conti. The deliveries of the special editions have finally commenced in India.

It gets several visual additions while no mechanical changes have been made. The 120th Year Anniversary Edition of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 is designed and handcrafted by the brand’s teams in the United Kingdom and India. They feature black-chrome fuel tank colour developed in-house with RE’s chroming technology at the original manufacturing unit in Thiruvottiyur, Tamil Nadu.

Other highlights are blackened engine, silencer, windscreen, engine guard, heel guard, touring and bar end mirrors, etc. The handcrafted, die-cast brass tank badges are made in partnership with the ‘Sirpi Senthil’ family along with hand-painted pinstripes while the tank top badge gains a unique serial number. There is also a special side panel decal and a standard warranty of three years is also provided.

As for the performance, the same 648cc, parallel twin-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine is utilised developing maximum power of 47 bhp and 52Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard.