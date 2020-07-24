Royal Enfield 650 FT To Debut At American Flat Track Next Month

The Royal Enfield 650 FT is based on the Interceptor 650, and will be the brand’s first factory-prepared competition flat tracker motorcycle

Royal Enfield 650 FT (Flat Tracker) is slated to make its official debut at the American Flat Track (AFT), scheduled for 28th and 29th August 2020. The 650 Flat Tracker will be ridden by 31-year-old racer and flat-track instructor, Johnny Lewis, in the production-twin category. The bike was developed by Royal Enfield in collaboration with Harris Performance.

The motorcycle is based on the Interceptor 650, but a lot of upgrades have been added to it, all to make the motorcycle perform better in the dirt. The front forks of the 650 FT are 41mm upside-down Ohlins units, and the rear gets an Ohlins TTX monoshock. The bike gets custom 19-inch alloy wheels shod with Dunlop rubber, and the front brake has been removed.

The exhaust pipes have been rerouted, with the end cans now situated below the seats. The engine gets big-bore kit by S&S Cycle, which increases the engine size to 750cc. Sadly, we don’t have the engine output figures. In its stock form, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 produces a maximum power of 47.45 PS and a peak torque of 52 Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a slipper clutch offered as standard.

The Royal Enfield 650 FT was previously scheduled to be unveiled in March during the Daytona AFT, but was delayed when the event was rescheduled, owing to the pandemic. Lewis is confident about the bike and his performance in the upcoming race, stating- “The Royal Enfield FT Concept has already shown promise so far.”

“We’re already seeing great results from the motorcycle. The team at Harris Performance and Royal Enfield have done a great job with the chassis, and we’ve already begun working through small adjustments based on my feedback. With the way the schedule is shaping out with small tracks, we could surprise many people,” Lewis added.

In other news, Royal Enfield is set to introduce a few new motorcycles to its line-up, including the Meteor 350 and the next-generation Bullet. The former will be the first to launch, followed soon by the latter. Sadly, Royal Enfield hasn’t given a concrete launch date for these motorcycles.