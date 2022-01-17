Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser (Super Meteor) Spied Again, Launch This Year

Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650cc cruiser has been spied once again during a road test, and it is expected to go on sale in India this year

Royal Enfield has a few new motorcycles in the pipeline, the most anticipated of which is its upcoming 650 cruiser. The motorcycle has been spotted numerous times on Indian roads, and it is expected to launch sometime during this year. A new spy video of it has emerged online, posted by Roads & Revs, which shows the bike in near-production form.

At the back, we see a round taillight on an arching fender, along with round turn indicators. The bike gets twin exhausts, similar to the current Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650, but with different end cans. The motorcycle also gets a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a round headlamp, preserving the retro theme for which RE motorcycles are famous.

The seating posture is quite relaxed, with extremely forward-set footpegs, a low seat, and slightly tall handlebars. This would make the bike great for long-distance touring, but we’re not sure if daily commuting would be easy with this setup. We also see that the test model gets a fly-screen mount, a wraparound engine guard, a pillion backrest, and a luggage mount on the tail.

The suspension system consists of dual shock absorbers at the rear, along with a pair of USD forks at the front. It is worth noting that no Royal Enfield model currently gets USD front forks. We also see disc brakes on both ends, and dual-channel ABS is expected to be offered as standard here.

The upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cruiser, expected to be named ‘Super Meteor’, will be powered by the same 648cc engine as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. This air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine is capable of generating 47.65 PS and 52 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.

Royal Enfield’s new 650cc cruiser is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 3.50 lakh. It won’t have any direct rivals in our market, with its closest competitor being Kawasaki Vulcan S, which is priced at Rs. 6.16 lakh! With affordability on its side, the upcoming RE cruiser will surely find a lot of takers in the Indian market.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi