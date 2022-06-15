Royal Enfield 450 Neo Retro Bike To Be As Premium As Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield 450 neo-retro motorcycle is expected to share the platform and the new liquid-cooled engine with the upcoming Himalayan 450

A recent spy picture suggested that Royal Enfield is working on more than one 450 cc motorcycle. While the prospect of an all-new Himalayan 450 with a liquid-cooled engine keeps up excited, Royal Enfield could double down on its strategy with a new modern retro-styled motorcycle based on the same platform as the Himalayan 450, judging by the test prototype.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will likely be launched in the early parts of next year. Thus, the 450 neo-retro roadster could head to the showrooms in the second half of 2023. It will have to be remembered that RE has an array of new motorcycles waiting in the pipeline including the next-gen Bullet 350, single-seater Classic, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 to name a few.

While the Himalayan 450 is expected to take on the likes of KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS, the roadster could be pitched against KTM 390 Duke and BMW G310 R amongst others. It is a bold new territory the Chennai-based manufacturer will step into considering that it is known for evoking nostalgia through its retro-styled motorcycles targeting touring enthusiasts in majority.

The Royal Enfield 450 neo-retro roadster looks to be underpinned by the same platform as the Himalayan 450 but the wheelbase length could be a little shorter for better handling characteristics and it will also share the powertrain. The test mule wore 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and the rear as opposed to the 21- and 17-inchers on the Himalayan 450.

Unlike the Himalayan 450, the naked motorcycle was suspended on telescopic front forks but the final production model could be equipped with a USD. It was shod on dual-purpose tyres as its adventure sibling indicating that it could be capable of mild off-roading too. The new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine will likely develop around 40 bhp and 45 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

If it turns out to be the case, the short-stroke motor with a sporty performance capability will directly take on the 390 Duke on paper. Some of the premium equipment from Himalayan 450 like an LED headlamp, digital instrument console, ride modes and slipper clutch could be available on the naked as well but expect the pricing to be aggressive at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).