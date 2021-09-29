Rolls Royce To Premiere Its First Electric Vehicle Today

The Rolls Royce EV is expected to have a driving range of up to 500 km and it could be equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack

Rolls Royce is all set to unveil its first-ever electric vehicle today and the brand says it is for the ultra-rich clients. Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, confirmed its world premiere when he shared a post on LinkedIn. He noted that the British manufacturer is embarking on a historic undertaking to create its first super-luxury car.

This stands in line with the promise he made in the past that the electrified Rolls Royce will come up within the existing decade. It is targeted to have a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge but we do not have official confirmation yet and is the first step towards the company achieving all-electric status within the next two decades.

In the global markets, the transition towards electrification is well and truly on and carmakers are certainly embracing the change as the emission standards across the world are becoming ever stringent. In addition, the competition over who gets the advantage in certain phases of technologies acts as a driving force for them to push the boundaries even further.

With luxury automakers devising plans for faster adoption of eco-friendly vehicles, the uber-exclusive brands are also reacting, and the announcement of Rolls Royce’s first EV stands in accordance with it. RR showcased its first zero-emission concept based on the Phantom a decade ago and back it up with the Vision Next 100 in 2016.

The Rolls Royce Vision Next 100 also had self-driving features and associated technologies. A few months ago, the company confirmed that it is working on an EV known as the Silent Shadow and the trademark for the name was filed at the German patent office. Reports indicate that a prototype of the Phantom using Li-ion is already at BMW’s Munich centre.

The first EV is expected to be equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack. It will be interesting to see its other official specifications and we cannot wait to see the model in the flesh as Rolls Royce becomes the first super-luxury brand to go all-electric.