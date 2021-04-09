Rolls-Royce Sets All Time Sales Record In Q1 2021

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars recorded the best quarterly sales in its 116-year history between January 1 to March 31, 2021, with 1,380 vehicles sold

It seems like the economic downturn did not bother the luxury automobile manufacturer Rolls-Royce car buyers, since the British carmaker has achieved an all-time sales record in the first quarter of the year. According to the official numbers shared by Rolls-Royce, they managed to sell 1,380 vehicles from January 1 to March 31, 2021.

This means that the luxury marque recorded a YoY growth in sales of 62 per cent. Rolls-Royce witnessed an increase in demand across all markets, with the highest growth recorded in the United States, China and the Asia-Pacific region. “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a strong start to 2021, reflected today in our first quarter sales figures, which are the highest in our 116-year history”, said CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

“With robust order books across our product range, particularly for the new Ghost and Cullinan, sales growing in key markets and Bespoke commissions running at record levels, our business is in excellent shape. We have every reason to be optimistic for the remainder of 2021.”

Rolls-Royce revealed that the demand for the Cullinan SUV was strong in the said period, while the Ghost also managed to perform pretty well. Bespoke models like the ‘Koa Phantom’ and ‘Iridescent Opulence Phantom’ were also delivered this year. Moreover, all 20 units of the Phantom Tempus Collection cars have been allocated to customers worldwide.

The CEO believes that the company’s customary boldness, imagination and inventiveness, underpinned by meticulous planning and a relentless focus on their customers’ needs and requirements has helped the brand achieve this feat.

As of now, Rolls-Royce has a total of 135 dealerships in over 50 countries around the globe. In the Indian market, The Cullinan is currently priced from Rs 6.95 crore, while the Ghost is priced from Rs 6.95 crore to Rs 7.95 crore, without options of course.

Powering the Cullinan is a 6.75-litre V12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that produces 563 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. This is the same engine that is also offered with the Ghost. Apart from these two, Rolls-Royce also offers some other cars in India including Wraith, Dawn as well as the Phantom.