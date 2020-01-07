Rolls Royce Records Highest Ever Annual Sales In 116 Years

Rolls Royce sold 5,152 vehicles last year, which is 1,045 units more than the luxury marque did in the preceding year

The luxury automobile manufacturer Rolls Royce Motor Cars Ltd recorded the highest ever annual sales in its entire 116-year history last year. The BMW subsidiary managed to deliver 5,152 cars to customer in over 50 countries in 2019, which reflected a growth of 25% on the previous record of 4,107 set in 2018.

Commenting on the results, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year’s sales success. While we celebrate these remarkable results, we are conscious of our key promise to our customers, to keep our brand rare and exclusive. We are pleased and proud to have delivered growth of 25% in 2019.”

The manufacturer’s luxury SUV Cullinan made a big contribution to the overall sales. Mr Torsten Müller-Ötvös further added, “Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020. It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network.”

The marque’s flagship offering, Phantom is considered the pinnacle of luxury in the automobile industry, and the car retained its position as the highest-selling product in the Rolls Royce line-up. According to RR, the Dawn and the Wraith also experienced a strong demand in their respective segments.

If the total sales are dispersed, the region which recorded the highest sales was North America, with around a third of global sales, followed by China and Europe. The luxury automaker has a total of 135 dealerships in over 50 countries around the globe.

If you wish to get yourself a Rolls Royce in India, be ready to shell out at least Rs 6.07 crore (ex-showroom); a price for which you can have the RR Ghost. You can also pay more and be a proud owner of the Wraith, Dawn, Cullinan SUV or the Phantom in the country.