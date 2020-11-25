Rolls-Royce Cullinan Shows-Off Its Off-Road Capabilities On Video

Here, we have a video showing a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Sapphire Black going dune-bashing, putting its 563 HP V12 engine to good use

Rolls-Royce is one of the most famous car brands in the world, known for building some ultra-luxurious vehicles like the Phantom and Ghost. In 2018, the British luxury carmaker introduced its first-ever SUV, which created quite a buzz globally. Currently, the Cullinan has become the best-selling model in the manufacturer’s lineup.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is not just a bulky soft-roader though. During the development phase, the SUV was tested in off-road conditions as well! Of course, not a lot of people would go off-roading in a luxury SUV worth Rs. 7 crore, but then again, there are a few who would dare such a feat! Here, we have a video, shared by a youtube channel named YOUCAR, which shows the Cullinan’s dune-bashing abilities.

In the video, we see a Sapphire Black Cullinan enjoying the sands of the Arabian Desert. The Rolls-Royce SUV manages to negotiate the terrain with ease, manoeuvring over the sand without any problems. The 2.6-tonne behemoth is powered by a 6¾-litre V12 engine, which is capable of developing a peak power of 563 HP and a maximum torque of 850 Nm.

All that power is harnessed via an 8-speed automatic gearbox, sourced from ZF, which sends power to all four wheels. According to speculations, an electrified powertrain (hybrid or PHEV) is also in the works, but currently, there is just the V12 on offer. The Cullinan is underpinned by the brand’s ‘Architecture of Luxury’ platform, which uses an all-aluminium spaceframe design.

Like all other Rolls-Royce vehicles, the Cullinan has been built with ultimate luxury in mind. The cabin of the SUV is heavily insulated, shutting off noises from the outside world when the doors and windows are closed. The vehicle also gets air suspension, which is capable of adjusting the ride height as per the road conditions, while providing a magic carpet-like ride quality.

In the Indian market, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan costs Rs. 6.75 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest competitors are the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and even the Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography, although the Rolls is the more expensive than all these vehicles by a huge margin!