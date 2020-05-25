Rolls Royce Cullinan Official Scale Model Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh (£30,000)

Rolls Royce Cullinan 1:18 scale model has been hand-built with more than 1,000 components, is available with 40,000 colour options and gets a functioning lighting package

Buying a Rolls Royce is a dream that many harbour but few fulfil. And now, to add insult to injury, it looks like even buying their scale-models is something that many can’t achieve. The Goodwood-based exotic car marque has just revealed the 1:18 scale model of the Rolls Royce Cullinan. Stay true to the company’s fashion of having an exorbitant price tag on just about everything, this scale model costs a whopping £30,000 () .

Much like the real deal, even this miniature Rolls Royce Cullinan is hand-built using 1,000 individual components. The company takes it takes more than 450 hours to manufacturer one unit, which is more than half of what it takes to build an actual Cullinan.

This Rolls Royce Cullinan is hand-painted and one can choose from more than 40,000 colour options. In fact, they can even order one in their own bespoke finish. The replica also comes with fully-functioning lights controlled by a Cullinan-branded remote control.

There’s also a replica of the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 under the hood, while opening the doors activates the illuminated tread-plates. The interior comes with headrest embroidery and wood finishes.

The official 1:18 scale model of the Rolls Royce Cullinan comes with a display that measures 39 inches in length and features a gloss-black base on which the car is position. One can remove the Perspex casing to have a closer look at the model.

“This scale replica brings a new dimension to Cullinan’s Effortless, Everywhere philosophy. Our super-luxury SUV is now as perfectly at ease in the serene surroundings of its owner’s residence as it is in the most challenging and hostile terrain on Earth,” said Torsten Müller-Otvos, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “It demonstrates, and reminds us as a company, that Inspiring Greatness applies at every scale. It is not just about the big things: we seek and achieve greatness in everything we do, down to the smallest item and minutest detail.“