Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Launched, Priced At Rs. 12.25 Crore

Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost is a more powerful, more luxurious version of RR Ghost, aimed at customers who prefer to drive themselves

British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has launched Black Badge Ghost in the Indian market. The luxury sedan is priced at Rs. 12.25 crore, with all optional features and accessories onboard. The actual ex-showroom prices can vary for every order, and these will only be revealed to customers during the commissioning process.

The vehicle has plenty of aesthetic changes over the standard Ghost, both to the exterior and interior design. The Spirit of Ecstacy and the Pantheon grille are finished in black chrome, and the sedan also gets bespoke 21-inch composite alloy wheels. The Black Badge Ghost gets the signature High-Gloss Piano Black paint job, but customers can also choose between 44,000 other paint options, or even a unique colour.

The interior is quite a marvel too, with black wooden inserts and a bespoke interior clock on offer, along with the signature Starlight Headliner. Also, buyers can choose between multiple interior colour themes as well, all of which are dual-tone options with black as the second colour, of course.

Powering Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost is the same 6¾-litre, twin-turbocharged, V12 petrol engine as the standard car. However, this powerplant belts out 600 PS and 900 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, which is a bump up of 29 PS and 50 Nm over the standard RR Ghost. It comes mated to an 8-speed ZF transmission.

The four-wheel steering system and the all-wheel-drive system have been tuned differently for a more dynamic drive. For further improving the driving experience, Rolls Royce has given it an updated air suspension, which reduces body roll under hard cornering, along with a new throttle map. The braking system remains unchanged, but the brake pedal has been tweaked a little for better response.

Rolls-Royce had debuted the ‘Black Badge’ sub-brand with two models back in 2016 – Ghost and Wraith. In 2017, RR Dawn joined the Black Badge range, followed by Cullinan in 2019. However, only two Black Badge models are currently on sale in the global markets, namely Cullinan and Ghost.