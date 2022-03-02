Rohit Sharma Buys Himself A Lamborghini Urus In Team India’s Colour

Lamborghini Mumbai recently delivered a blue-coloured Urus to Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team

Lamborghini Urus is the most popular car in the Italian supercar brand’s lineup. It was first launched in 2018, and since then, it has made its way into several garages, including those of famous celebrities in India. Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Ambani, etc., have one, and recently, cricket star Rohit Sharma took delivery of one too.

The captain of the Indian cricket team bought one in ‘Blu Eleos’ colour, which is fairly similar to the blue jersey of the team. The SUV looks brilliant in this shade; the sharp exterior design is complemented by the blue colour. The interior of the vehicle sports a dual-tone colour theme – Red and Black – which makes the upmarket cabin look even more premium and luxurious. The pictures of the Lambo in question were shared online by Automobili Ardent.

Under the hood, Lamborghini Urus has a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which belts out a maximum power of 650 PS and a peak torque of 850 Nm. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels. Thanks to its 5-door SUV bodystyle, this is the most practical car in Lamborghini’s range.

Lamborghini Urus has a lot of tech and equipment on offer, like a twin-screen infotainment system (10.1-inch and 8.6-inch touchscreens), connected car tech, Bang & Olufsen audio system (with 3D surround sound), all-digital instrument console, power-adjustable front seats, four-zone climate control, keyless entry and go, etc.

For improved safety, three ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) packages are available for the SUV – Urban Road, Full ADAS, and Highway. Of course, all that comes at a hefty price; the Lambo SUV has a starting price of Rs. 3.15 crore in India!

There are many other drool-worthy rides in Hitman Sharma’s garage. He owns a BMW M5, which also sports the same blue paint scheme as Team India’s jersey. He has a BMW M3 and a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d as well. Other than that, there’s a Toyota Fortuner and a Skoda Laura in his collection, which are great cars too, but not in the same league as his other rides!