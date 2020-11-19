The Rezvani Hercules 6×6 has a starting price of $225,000, and is available with multiple engine options and a ‘Military’ variant as well

Rezvani Motors is a relatively small name in the automobile world. The California-based manufacturer had previously teased its latest pickup truck, the Hercules 6×6, as the “god of all trucks”. Now, the vehicle is finally here, and it’s a complete beast, especially in terms of its design!

The Rezvani Hercules 6×6 is based on the Jeep Wrangler, but has been extensively modified. In fact, you’ll never know about its origins from the looks alone, courtesy the extreme changes Rezvani has made, the biggest being the additional rear axle. As for the powertrain options, there are plenty available here.

As standard, the Hercules 6×6 offers a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine, which generates 285 HP. If this sounds a little too low for your tastes, then you can opt for a 500 HP 6.4-litre SRT V8. If even that’s not enough, then there’s the bonkers 1,300 HP supercharged V8 engine! This is the same powertrain as the Dodge Challenger Demon, but modified to displace 7.0 litres instead of the regular 6.2 litres.

Regardless of the engine, the Hercules offers an 8-speed automatic transmission. If you wish to spend some extra cash on your wheels, then Rezvani will sell you a ‘Military’ version as well, which gets bulletproof glass, body armour, smoke screen, runflat tyres, thermal night vision, ram bumpers, EMP protection, and a few other goodies. It also gets a diesel engine option, and of course, it costs more than the “regular” model (starts at $325,000).

Pickup trucks are the most popular vehicle type in the US, and a lot of people prefer to buy lifestyle trucks as well. As such, Rezvani might enjoy some success in its home market. That said, it should find a lot of takers in the middle east, where such insane vehicles are quite popular. Interestingly, you can buy a right-hand-drive model as well, via Rezvani’s website.

As for its competition, the Rezvani Hercules 6×6 would rival the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 and the Hennessey Mammoth (based on the Ram 1500 TRX). The latter will also be powered by an FCA-sourced 7.0-litre V8 (Hellephant crate engine), and will generate around 1200 HP!