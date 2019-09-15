Revolt Working On An Electric Café Racer; Launch Next Year

Expect the upcoming café racer styled electric motorcycle to share the same electric motor, suspension and braking hardware with the RV400

Revolt Intellicorp launched two of their latest electric motorcycles the RV300 and the RV400 in India recently. The bookings for their recently launched RV 300 and the RV400 motorcycles commenced from August 29th while the deliveries will begin from this month onward.

To everyone’s surprise, the Gurgaon-based electric two-wheeler startup also announced that their next offering for the Indian market will be a café racer. They even showcased a teaser image of their upcoming motorcycle at the launch event.

The teaser image gave us a preview and some idea about their upcoming café racer styled electric motorcycle. The electric bike gets a retro-styled round headlamp followed by a fully digital instrument cluster that will provide some vital information about the motorcycle to the rider.

The motorcycle also sports a clip-on handlebar while the sculpted muscular fuel tank definitely attracted a lot of attention. The motorcycle also featured a single ribbed seat for the rider while the rear pillion seat is covered with a cowl followed by a stylish LED taillamp.

Apart from revealing the teaser image, the Revolt officials have not revealed any other detail about their upcoming motorcycle. Although we are not exactly sure at this moment the upcoming electric café racer will most probably be powered by the same 3kW motor that powers the newly launched RV400 as well.

The 3KW motor is capable of producing about 5Kw of power and an impressive 170 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle will most probably rely on upside-down telescopic forks at the front and monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle will be taken care of by disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle will also get CBS as standard for the safety of the rider.

Revolt has plans to introduce the electric café racer styled motorcycle next year. As far as the pricing is concerned, expect the electric café racer prices to be a tad bit higher than the RV400 premium variant.