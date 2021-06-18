Revolt RV400 Gets A Price Cut Of Rs. 28,000; Bookings Open

Following the revision in the FAME II policy, Revolt Motors has slashed the prices of the RV400 electric motorcycle significantly

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Revolt has announced a price reduction of around Rs. 28,000 for the RV400. The electric motorcycle is now priced at Rs. 90,799 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The revised prices come courtesy of the increased electric two-wheeler subsidies under the updated FAME II policy. The company will reopen bookings for the RV400 today (June 17).

Customers who have registered on the manufacturer’s official website will be able to book the motorcycle starting 10 AM today, while for others, the bookings will commence from 12 PM. The RV400 electric motorcycle will be available in six cities across India – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Revolt is planning to expand its dealer network in the country across 35 cities very soon.

The RV400 is powered by a 3 kW motor, which is fed by a 3.24 kWh Li-ion battery pack. The motorcycle is rated at a top speed of 85 kmph, and can deliver a claimed range of up to 150 km on a single charge. It takes around 4.5 hours to charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent.

There are four riding modes available on the motorcycle – Eco, Normal, and Sports. For a bit of fun, the RV400 can generate four types of artificial IC engine sounds. The e-bike also offers smartphone connectivity via the MyRevolt App, which allows riders to access functions like geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, ride statistics, battery status, diagnostics, etc.

The RV400 is built on a lightweight single cradle frame, and its suspension system consists of USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It gets 17-inch wheels on both ends, shod with a 90/80 tyre at the front and a 120/80 tyre at the rear, with 240mm disc brakes on both wheels. The bike also gets all-LED lighting, a fully digital instrument console, and a combined braking system (CBS).

Revolt RV400 is now priced quite competitively in the Indian market, equivalent to or lower than 150cc commuter motorcycles. Following the changes in the FAME II scheme, other manufacturers like Okinawa, Ather, and TVS have also reduced the prices of their electric two-wheelers.