Revolt RV1 & RV1+ Garner 16,000+ Bookings Within A Week Of Their Launch

The Revolt RV1 and RV1+ electric motorcycles have already received over 16,000 bookings within their first week of availability

Revolt Motors has today announced that the recently launched RV1 and RV1+ electric motorcycles have garnered more 16,000 bookings within the first week of their launch. Introduced last week by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, the RV1 and the RV1+, are offered at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 84,990 and Rs. 99,990 respectively.

The electric duo can be booked by visiting Revolt Motors’ official website or through authorised dealerships. The RV1 is touted as India’s first electric motorcycle in the commuter segment, standing out with its impressive payload capacity of 250 kg, significantly surpassing the typical 150 kg offered by other commuter bikes.

Commenting on the good initial response, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, “We are deeply humbled by the unprecedented demand for the RV1. This monumental response not only strengthens our resolve but inspires us to continue leading the charge in India’s electric mobility revolution. The RV1 was designed with the everyday Indian commuter in mind, and to witness its acceptance at such a massive scale within a week is both thrilling and rewarding.”

It also boasts broader tyres and is equipped with a mid-mounted electric motor. The RV1 is designed to offer improved performance and handling, according to the brand. The RV1 series distinguishes itself with dual disc brakes, a feature seldom found in commuter motorcycles. It offers multiple speed modes for versatile riding and introduces a reverse mode, making it easier to navigate tight parking areas.

Furthermore, the bike boasts a six-inch digital LCD display that provides real-time ride data and error codes. The RV1 comes with LED headlights and taillights, which not only enhance its visual appeal but also improve visibility. Both variants include built-in storage for chargers, adding convenience for users. With fast-charging technology, the RV1+ can achieve a full charge in just 1.5 hours.

The Revolt RV1 comes with two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 100 km, and a larger 3.24 kWh battery that extends the range to 160 km. Both battery variants are IP67-rated for water resistance. Additionally, the RV1 and RV1+ boast the longest seat in their category, complemented by a robust frame designed to support multiple passengers.