Revolt RV1 Launched At Rs. 84,990 With Up To 160 Km Range

The Revolt RV1 is India’s first commuter electric bike series with a payload capacity of 250 kg and a claimed range of up to 160 km

Revolt Motors has launched India’s first electric motorcycle in the commuter segment, named the RV1. Motorcycles dominate the Indian two-wheeler market, making up 70 per cent of total sales. In a market where around 1.25 crore motorcycles are sold annually, the commuter segment holds the largest share, accounting for over 80 lakh motorcycles.

The Revolt RV1 and RV1+ are available in four colour options, with introductory prices set at Rs. 84,990 for the RV1 and Rs. 99,990 for the RV1+ (both ex-showroom). These affordable models aim to make electric motorcycling more accessible, offering ownership costs up to three times lower than petrol motorcycles in the same category. This launch enhances Revolt Motors’ electric motorcycle portfolio, which already includes models like the RV400 and RV400 BRZ.

The Revolt RV1 offers an impressive payload capacity of 250 kg, which is notably higher than the typical 150 kg seen in other commuter motorcycles. With broader tyres, it provides enhanced grip and stability, making it ideal for navigating city streets and longer rides, as per the brand’s claims. It is powered by a mid-mounted electric motor.

The Revolt RV1 series stands out with dual disc brakes, a rare feature in commuter motorcycles, enhancing braking performance. It also includes multiple speed modes for adaptable riding and introduces a reverse mode, a first in its category, making it convenient for maneuvering in tight parking spaces. Additionally, the bike is equipped with a six-inch digital LCD display that provides real-time ride data and error codes.

It also comes with LED headlights and taillights, enhancing its aesthetics and improving visibility for safer rides. Both variants feature built-in charger storage, providing added convenience for riders. With fast-charging technology, the RV1+ can reach full charge in just 1.5 hours, making it an efficient option for daily commuting.

The Revolt RV1 offers two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery providing a range of up to 100 km, and a larger 3.24 kWh battery extending the range to 160 km. Both battery variants are IP67-rated for water resistance. The RV1 and RV1+ also feature the longest seat in their category, along with a sturdy frame designed to accommodate multiple passengers.

The Revolt RV400 has also been updated with a range of enhanced features. A new fast charger allows the bike to be fully charged in just 90 minutes. The addition of a reverse mode makes parking in tight spaces much easier. Furthermore, the updated digital display now includes Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to pair their smartphones.

Other notable features include a built-in leg guard for added protection and a centre stand. The RV400 now comes with a higher claimed riding range of 160 km and is available in a new paint scheme, Lunar Green along with a new CAN based communication system. Commenting on the launch of the Revolt RV1, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, “Our commitment to sustainability and our quest to engineer a motorcycle that is budget-friendly yet does not compromise on quality, features, or safety have come together in the form of the RV1. With modern and updated looks and features that are best in the segment, RV1 brings a new level of style and practicality to the electric motorcycle segment.”