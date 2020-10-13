Retro-Styled Kawasaki W175 Could Create A Niche Segment In India

Kawasaki W175 is powered by a single-cylinder 177 cc air-cooled engine producing 13 horsepower and 13.2 Nm of peak torque in its global trim

The report about the Kawasaki W175 launching in India in the early stages of next year would have come as a surprise for many. The wait for Yamaha XSR155 is certainly getting longer than we thought and there is no official information on it available yet. The W175 is expected to be introduced at around Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will arrive as the most affordable offering from the Japanese manufacturer.

With a retro design theme, the W175 won’t definitely act as a direct rival to the mid-capacity motorcycles from Royal Enfield and Jawa range. But, it could go up against the Yamaha XSR155, assuming both would launch next year. If it turns out to be the case, the Kawasaki W175 could create a retro niche segment and having the first mover advantage could play into its hands.

The W175 is currently sold in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and it derives power from a 177 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 13 horsepower and 13.2 Nm of peak torque. To stick by the BSVI emission standards, Kawasaki could introduce fuel injection technology as the existing motor is only carbureted.

This could result in the power and torque figures differing compared to the global model. The powertrain comes equipped with a balancer shaft for reduced vibrations and is paired with a five-speed transmission. Built on the semi double cradle chassis, the Kawasaki W175 uses a box section swingarm. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks with rubber gaiters and twin shocks at the rear.

The retro styling is emphasised by the headlamp, tail lamp assembly, as well as the shape of the turn indicators while the body panels also evoke an old school feeling. The analogue instrument console and spoked wheels also catapult its classic appeal. The stopping duties are performed by 220 front disc and a 110 mm rear drum brake setup and expect it to offer a single-channel ABS system upon arrival in India.

The W175 tips the weighing scale at just 126 kilograms and it will likely carry local content of up to 90 per cent. While it is available in cafe and scrambler variants, India may only get the standard model.