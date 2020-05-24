Renault’s Sub-4m Sedan ‘LBA’ Could Look Like This

The Renault LBA sub-compact sedan is expected to be launched in the Indian market around the third quarter of next year, with prices starting from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault is currently working on launching a new sub-compact SUV in the Indian market this year. However, the French carmaker also has a sub-4m sedan in the pipelines, which has been internally codenamed ‘LBA’. As of now, Renault has no sedan offering in its Indian line-up, but the LBA could change the brand’s fate in the market.

A rendering of what the production-ready version of the LBA sedan could possibly look like has been created. The rendered car gets an overall curvy design, and looks pretty compact. At the front, the rendered car sports Renault’s signature V-shaped grille with horizontal chrome slats and the Renault emblem places in the middle.

It also gets cutesy projector headlamps up front, with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps placed below the former. The front bumper sports a large lower air intake, while the fog lamp housing features some chrome treatment. The rendered sedan comes with chrome door handles, multi-spoke silver alloy wheels and the car’s antenna has been placed on the front of the roof, much like a majority of the Renault cars sold in the Indian market.

The Renault LBA would be based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Kwid and the Triber, while would also be used for the upcoming HBC sub-4m SUV. If launched, the sedan will likely be offered with Renault’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine rated at 72 PS/96 Nm.

Also on offer could be a turbocharged version of the same engine, with a max power output of about 100 PS, and a peak torque rating of 160 Nm. The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AMT.

Renault could launch a production-ready version of the LBA in the second half of next year, with prices starting from about Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The car would go on to rival the likes of Ford Aspire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze as well as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.