Renault’s New Logo Officially Unveiled, To Be Adopted 2022 Onwards

Renault has unveiled the latest iteration of its diamond logo, which will be seen on every model by the brand across the world by 2024

French carmaker Renault officially revealed its new logo recently. The new emblem was first showcased on the Renault 5 EV prototype in January earlier this year, and is slated to appear on production cars starting 2022, although it is not revealed which vehicle will get it first. According to the manufacturer, every Renault car will switch to the new logo by 2024.

The new logo features two interlocked diamond-shaped silhouettes. The current Renault logo was adopted back in 2015, which was a slightly altered version of the 1992 logo. The diamond shape was first introduced in the Renault logo back in 1925, and has become a signature element since. The newly-revealed logo will be the ninth one to be adopted by the brand since its inception.

Gilles Vidal, director of design at Renault, had this to say during the unveiling: “The diamond is one of the most recognized shapes in the world and in the world of the automobile. It is a simple geometric shape, with a strong, powerful identity; the challenge was to renew this shape by giving it meaning, new, contemporary values to project the brand into the future.”

Vidal also stated that the new emblem “perfectly embodies the ‘New Wave’ era that Renault has entered”, referring to the Renaulution plan announced earlier this year, when the new logo first appeared on the Renault 5 EV prototype. The company has also revealed that this logo had been in the works since 2019.

For the uninitiated, the Renaulution plan focuses on clean mobility solutions, through the research and development of electrified and hydrogen-powered vehicles. The manufacturer aims to become the greenest carmaker in Europe by 2025, with the launch of 14 new models by then.

Interestingly, Renault’s Romanian subsidiary, Dacia, will also adopt a new logo starting 2022. Said logo was first showcased on the Bigster concept SUV, which was also showcased earlier this year. Other than that, Renault’s strategic partner, Nissan had also implemented a new logo last year, starting with the Ariya electric SUV. Other automakers, like Volkswagen, Kia, Peugeot, etc., have also updated/redesigned their logos in recent times