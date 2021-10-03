Renault’s Dacia Duster Commercial Unveiled With Massive Cargo Space

Dacia Duster Commercial is offered in four engine options and it has a cargo capacity of 1,623 litres; AWD sold across many variants

In the European market, the brand Dacia is renowned for offering affordable cars such as the Duster, which is sold in India under its parent company Renault. The Duster has been around for long and it has been through a generational shift as well unlike in India. The SUV has also received a facelift recently in the Old Continent and is more modern in its current avatar.

The Romanian brand has been digging deep as it looks to capitalise on the popularity of the Duster and introduced the ‘Duster Commercial’ that can be used for small and medium businesses. For instance, to make it more practical, the rear seats have been removed to liberate more space and thus only two passengers can sit up front.

The Dacia Duster Commercial has a cargo capacity of 1,623 litres – about 1,178 litres more than the regular version as the bootspace area has a volume of 445 litres in the standard Duster. The utilitarian also packs a host of comfort, convenience and safety features. The Essential trim comes with Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control and USB provision.

It also gets steering mounted controls while the Comfort trim features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with safety tech such as automatic emergency braking, automatic high beam headlamps, stability controls and so on. The exterior does not get any noticeable updates in the Dacia Duster Commercial.

The apparent differences are dark rear window and tailgate glass tints as features like coloured keyed panels, fog lamps, alloy wheels, steel rims and roof rails in Essential trim, etc are carried over. As many as four powertrain choices are available with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit making 90 horsepower and 160 Nm in the entry-level trim.

The 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder motor pumps out 130 hp and 240 Nm. The more powerful version of the engine generates 150 hp and 250 Nm while the 1.5-litre turbo diesel makes 115 hp and 260 Nm. An all-wheel-drive system is retailed as an option across many trim levels.