Renault Zoe Spied; Is Europe’s Best-Selling EV Headed To India?

Recently, a test model of the Renault Zoe electric car was spotted in India, prompting speculation about the brand’s upcoming EV launch

Electric mobility is gaining popularity in a lot of international markets, especially Europe and the US. In India, the electrification of the automobile industry is quite slow in comparison, but still, it is steadily happening. Now, seems like Renault is also planning to dip its toes in the EV market space in India, with the Zoe electric hatchback.

The Renault Zoe test mule was spied without any camouflage, and thus its exterior is completely visible. Interestingly, this isn’t the current-gen Zoe, but the previous-generation model. Perhaps Renault is only component testing a new electric powertrain, which will then debut on a different car.

If true, then we have a very interesting theory; this electric powertrain could be plonked in the Renault Kwid! The Renault K-ZE, which went on sale in China last year, is essentially the electric version of the Kwid, so this isn’t a farfetched assumption. However, this is purely speculation at this point, and we’ll know more about it as more info leaks online.

The previous-gen Zoe was available with a 41-kWh battery pack, paired to a 92 kW electric motor (with 123 HP and 225 Nm), which gave it an NEDC-certified range of 400 km. The current-gen model has better specs – a 52 kWh battery and a 100 kW motor. The power output is rated at 134 HP and 245 Nm, while the driving range is 390 km (tested under WLTP conditions).

Renault Zoe is the most popular passenger EV in Europe, having sold more than 84,000 units since January 2020, and more than 2,68,000 units sold since the vehicle’s launch in Europe. The vehicle is especially popular in countries like France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The Zoe is currently in its third generation, which was introduced in 2019.

While the two-wheeler industry offers a lot of electric options, there are much less electric cars on offer. Things are improving though, and there are plenty more EVs lined up for launch in India, especially in the affordable end of the market. Hopefully, Renault will have its electric car – whether the Zoe or Kwid EV – ready soon, so that buyers will have more choices.