Renault Zoe EV Set To Be Unveiled At 2020 Auto Expo

Renault’s electric hatchback will be revealed alongside the HBC sub-comapct SUV concept at the biennial auto show next month

Renault is set to debut its fully-electric hatchback ‘Zoe’ at the 2020 Auto Expo next month, and the carmaker plans to launch the EV in the country in a couple of years. Globally, the Zoe is currently in its third-gen avatar, and Renault claims that the electric hatchback is “Europe’s best-selling urban electric car”.

In terms of overall design, the Zoe EV looks pretty appealing. The compact car features a curvy design, coupled with sharp contouring lines. At the front, the car sports a big Renault emblem, along with Renault’s signature C-shaped LED DRLs integrated in the headlamps.

The car comes with 17-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, and the rear door handles are positioned on the C-pillar. The rear-end of the car gets a minimal design, and the tiny LED tail lamps add to the car’s charm.

Renault has packed the Zoe EV with a 52 kWh battery that has a WLTP claimed driving range of up to 245 miles (394 km). The battery is paired to a 100 kW or 135 hp electric motor. However, expect the India-spec model to be powered by a smaller 41 kWh battery coupled with a 90 hp electric motor. The car will have a real-world driving range of about 300 km.

Inside the cabin, the top-end trim of the Zoe EV comes equipped with a 9.3-inch vertically-laid floating touchscreen infotainment system with Renault’s Easy Link connected-car tech. The car also gets a 10-inch digital multi-information display that shows features like eco-meter, driver assistance systems, range and navigation as well.

In order to reduce CO2 emissions, old seat belts and plastic waste have been used to make the 100% recycled seat fabric of the Zoe. The French carmaker claims that this reduces the CO2 emissions by around 60 per cent.

Renault is expected to price the Zoe EV in the price bracket of Rs 12 to 16 lakh. Apart from the electric hatch, Renault will also likely showcase a sub-4m SUV concept, which has been codenamed the HBC, and will compete against the Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport upon launch.