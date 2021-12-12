Renault Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, Duster

This month (December 2021), Renault India is offering discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 2.4 lakh on its vehicles

The end of the year is upon us, and it has brought with it plenty of attractive deals and discounts. These end-of-year offers are also available on automobiles, and if you’re planning to buy one, now would be a great time to do so. Below, we’ve detailed all the discounts available on Renault cars in India.

Renault’s most affordable model, the Kwid, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is being offered on the 0.8L variants, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on the 1.0L variants.

On the Triber, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is being offered, but only on ‘RXT’ trim. Renault is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 on it. However, on the older version (pre Model Year 2021), the cash discount and exchange bonus are both worth more – Rs. 25,000 – while the loyalty bonus is the same at Rs. 10,000.

Renault Kiger doesn’t have a cash discount or an exchange bonus on offer this month. However, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is being offered on the little Renault crossover. As the Kiger is a relatively new model, with rather strong demand in the Indian market, there is no need for the brand to give huge discounts on it right now.

As for the Duster, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 (on all trims except RXZ), along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. The SUV gets a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh as well, depending on terms and conditions, of course.

Renault Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + loyalty bonus Renault Kwid (0.8L) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid (1.0L) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 (RXT only) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (pre MY2021) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kiger Nil Nil + Rs. 10,000 Renault Duster Rs. 50,000 (except (1.5L RXZ variant) Rs. 50,000 + up to Rs. 1.10 lakh Corporate discount available, worth Rs. 10,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Rs. 30,000 on Duster Rural bonus available, worth Rs. 5,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Rs. 15,000 on Duster (cannot be clubbed with corporate discount) Scrapping bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 under r.e.li.v.e program

Renault is also offering corporate discounts and rural bonuses on its vehicles, but both cannot be availed together. Also, new buyers can benefit from the r.e.li.v.e program by exchanging in their old car for scrapping in exchange for an additional discount.