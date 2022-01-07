Renault Triber Was Brand’s Top-Selling Car In 2021, Beats Kwid & Kiger

In CY2021, a total of 32,766 units of Renault Triber were sold in India, making it the best-selling model in the company’s lineup

In 2021, Renault India achieved a total sales figure of 95,878 units, which is an impressive 19.08 per cent Year-on-Year growth over the company’s 2020 sales figure (80,518 units). A total of 32,766 units of the Triber were sold by the manufacturer last year, making it the highest-selling model in the brand’s lineup in India.

In comparison, Renault sold 31,656 units of the Kwid and 28,586 units of the Kiger, putting them at second and third place on the manufacturer’s sales chart in terms of annual sales numbers in 2021. The Duster had an abysmal sales performance, with only 2,570 units sold during the entirety of last year.

Renault Triber was launched in India back in 2019, and the manufacturer has been frequently rolling out minor updates for it. Right now, the MPV is available with just one engine option in our market – a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This powerplant is good for 72 PS and 96 Nm, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

Renault is expected to add a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option to the Triber soon. This will be the same motor that’s available on the Kiger turbo, which can belt out 100 PS of peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. It will likely be offered with two transmission choices – a 5-speed MT and a CVT.

The top trim of the Renault MPV comes loaded with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel, push-button start/stop, smart access card, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, height-adjustable driver seat, cooled storage, up to four airbags, etc. Despite being a budget car, it has an impressive Global NCAP safety rating (4-star rating for adult safety, 3-star rating for child safety).

Renault Triber is currently priced from Rs. 5.69 lakh to Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest competitors in the Indian market include Datsun Go Plus and Maruti Ertiga. However, due to its extremely affordable price, it can also be considered as an alternative to hatchbacks like Maruti Wagon-R, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc.