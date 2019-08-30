Renault Triber vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga – Spec Comparison

The newly launched Renault Triber has created all sorts of noise in the market with its attractive pricing

While the Indian automobile market is dominated by SUVs in the large vehicle category. MPVs are yet to get their due credit in a cost conscience country like ours. An MPV is designed in a way to transport maximum people in the lowest possible cost and maximum comfort and that’s why they are a preferred choice for inter-city travel.

However, when it comes to personal ownership, not many people prefer MPVs over SUVs. Things have started to look good over the past couple of years with the more personal looking Toyota Innova Crysta, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which is the largest selling MPV currently and now the Renault Triber that aims to disrupt the personal MPV space by offering an affordable and modular product. Here’s how the Triber stacks up against the segment leader Ertiga.

Design

The French automaker Renault has launched the Triber under the sub-4 metre category to make it affordable. To fit MPV type space under 4 metre, Renault has used an all-new architecture which is derived from Renault Kwid’s CMF-A platform. The Triber’s design is inspired by Lodgy, company’s bigger MPV and has a sports chrome grille, projector headlamp units, LED DRLs and a short hood with character lines to give Triber a sporty look.

At the side are SUV styling bits including scuff plates, roof rails, and claddings around wheel arches. The rear-end gets wraparound tail lamps, spoiler and Triber branding at the centre of the tailgate. The Ertiga, on the other hand, is the all-new model that was launched last year and had a similar silhouette as the outgoing model, but more SUV looking and bigger.

Dimensions Renault Triber Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Length 3,990 mm 4,395 mm Width 1,739 mm 1,735 mm Height 1,643 mm 1,690 mm Wheelbase 2,636 mm 2,740 mm Ground Clearance 182 mm 185 mm

Model Renault Triber Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Engine 1.0 Litre Petrol Engine 1.5 Litre Smart Hybrid Power 72 PS 104 PS Torque 96 NM 138 NM Transmission 5 Speed MT 5 Speed MT & 4 Speed AT

It is based on the all-new Heartect platform which is lighter and stronger and gets a big grille with chrome studs, large projector headlamps and LED DRLs at the front. The side profile comprises subtle wheel arches and tornado line. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets an L-shaped tail lamp which makes the MPV look broader.

Cabin

The Renault Triber has a dual-tone cabin, that is unique and an emphasis has been given to space inside. It gets a 7 seater cabin, with removable third-row seats to make it a 5-seater with 625-litre boot space, a first in India.

The Triber gets features like digital instrument cluster with 3.5-inch LCD screen, 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air cup holders and other storage spaces. The Renault Triber also has keyless entry, push-button start and power windows. Renault Triber gets 4 airbags (best in segment) and ABS with EBD as safety equipment.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also gets dual-tone treatment, with a 7-seater cabin layout. Feature-wise, the Ertiga gets MID with the coloured TFT instrument cluster, automatic AC, air-cooled twin cup holder, touchscreen infotainment system and much more.

Safety-wise, there are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, ISOFIX child seat belts, speed-sensitive auto door lock, high-speed alert system and central locking. There’ more space in the Ertiga as compared to the Triber and the material quality is good.

Engine

The Renault Triber gets a Kwid source 1.0-litre unit producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed Easy R AMT gearbox. There’s no diesel on offer and the engine is BS-VI ready.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, on the other hand, gets the 1.5 litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine produces 103 PS of power and 138 NM of torque and it is not BS-VI ready as of now and Maruti likely to discontinue diesel engine soon. There’s a 5-speed manual in both the engines, while the petrol also gets a 4-speed auto gearbox.

Price

The price of Renault Triber starts at Rs 4.99 Lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 6.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). There are 4 variants to choose from and the price undercuts the Ertiga by upto Rs 5 Lakh for the top-spec model.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price in India starts at Rs 7.55 lakh and goes till Rs 11.21 lakh for the higher variants (ex-showroom). With diesel gone, the price of the Ertiga top end will come to Rs 9.95 lakh, which is still Rs 3.5 lakh expensive than the Triber.