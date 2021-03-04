Renault Triber To Get Dual-Tone Paint Options & More Features

The updated Renault Triber will feature a few interior and exterior updates, but the powertrain will remain unchanged

Renault India is planning to update the Triber MPV for the model year 2021 very soon, the details of which have recently been leaked online. The updated model will feature a few additional features over the outgoing model, along with a few updates to the exterior styling.

The updated Renault Triber will new feature LED turn-indicators (integrated into the ORVMs) and dual-tone paint options. A new exterior colour option, Cedar Brown, has also been added to the list, as a replacement for the Red paint option. Other exterior colours on offer include White, Silver, Blue, and Mustard.

The dual-tone paint options will exclusively be available with a black roof, and will only be offered on the top ‘RXZ’ trim. Apart from that, the vehicle will now get a dual horn setup as well. In the cabin, the updated Triber will now get a multi-function steering wheel (with integrated audio and phone controls) and a manual height adjustment feature for the driver seat. No other changes have been reported on the upcoming Triber in the leaked documents.

The vehicle will continue to offer features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), an LED digital instrument cluster, project headlamps, dual glove box setup, all power windows, keyless entry, manual AC, push-button start/stop, AC vents for the second and third rows, cooled glove box (lower), cooled storage in the centre console, and up to four airbags.

There are no changes to the powertrain of the vehicle; the 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine continues to do duty here. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 72 PS and a maximum torque of 96 Nm and is available with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

In the Indian market, Renault Triber competes with the likes of Datsun Go Plus and Maruti Ertiga. The price of the Triber currently starts at Rs. 5.20 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs. 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). After the update, we expect the prices to up by a decent margin.