Renault Triber Obtains 4-Star Safety Rating In Global NCAP Crash Test

Global NCAP has published its crash test report on 2021 Renault Triber, awarding it a 4-star adult safety rating and a 3-star child safety rating

Global NCAP has crash-tested the made-in-India Renault Triber, under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, and the results have now been published. The MPV managed to obtain an impressive 4-star safety rating for adult occupants, scoring 11.62 points out of a total of 17 points. The vehicle was given a 3-star safety rating for child occupants, with a score of 27 out of 49 points.

The Global NCAP crash test report also stated that the protection proved to the front passenger was good for the head and thighs, and adequate for the chest and legs. As for the driver, the protection provided was good for the head and feet, adequate for the legs, and only marginal for the chest and thighs.

The bodyshell integrity of the Triber was rated as unstable, unable to withstand further loading. However, the footwell area of the front row was rated as stable. The test vehicle was the base model of the 2021 Renault Triber, which comes standard with dual front airbags. On the top variants, the Triber comes loaded with four airbags – two front airbags, and two side airbags for the front row.

Apart from the airbags, there are a few other safety features on offer on the 2021 Triber. As standard, it comes loaded with front seatbelt pretensioners, seat belt reminder (front row), and four-channel ABS. There’s a lap seatbelt on offer for the middle passenger in the second row, however, ISOFIX child seat anchors are not available on the MPV.

Renault Triber has just one engine option on offer in our market – a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol unit. This powerplant generates a peak power of 72 PS and a maximum torque of 96 Nm and can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

In the Indian market, Renault Triber is currently priced from Rs. 5.30 lakh to Rs. 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its closest rivals are Datsun Go Plus and Maruti Ertiga. The Triber also serves as a 7-seater alternative to hatchbacks like Maruti Wagon-R, Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, etc.