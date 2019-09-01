Renault Triber MPV Launched From Rs. 4.95 Lakh, 10 Things To Know

The recently launched Renault Triber seems to have a lot going for it, with as many as 10 features that make it look like a worthy option for car buyers

Earlier this month, Renault India launched the much-awaited Triber MPV in our market. The new model, which is basically a derivative of the Kwid, seems to have a lot going for it. For starters, it’s highly differentiated from the bare-basic Datsun GO+, which, in fact, is the only rival of the new launch. While the Triber is based on the Kwid, it appears to be far more premium than the entry-level hatchback. Here are top 10 features of the new model.

1. More than 100 seating layouts

While most cars in the Triber’s price bracket have a fixed seating configuration, the new MPV turns out to be the only option that offers a whopping 100+ seating configurations. This is due to the highly customizable three rows of seats that the new model offers.

2. Most Spacious Cabin

Generally, sub-4-metre models are not the most spacious cars around. However, things are different with the Triber. Thanks to clever vehicle packaging from the French carmaker, the Triber ends up offering the most spacious cabin in its price segment.

The mini-MPV offers best-in-class front seat couple distance of 710 mm, second-row legroom of up to 200 mm and third-row legroom of 91 mm. Also, the third row seats offer best-in-class roof height of 834 mm. All these figures make the Triber a highly spacious offering.

3. Touchscreen infotainment unit

The Kwid was the first model in its segment to offer a touchscreen infotainment unit. In fact, even right now, the Kwid happens to be the only car among its direct rivals to offer a touchscreen infotainment unit. Same is the case with the Triber, which offers the best infotainment unit among its immediate rivals. The touch-unit on the Triber is bigger than that of the Kwid and even offers more features.

4. All-digital instrument cluster

Another novelty feature available on the Triber is an all-digital 3.5-inch LCD instrument cluster that offers three framed displays for the engine temperature, fuel-level and engine temperature. You also get a digital speedo cluster.

5. Projector headlamps with LED DRLs

The Renault Triber even offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs, which not only improve the aesthetics of the new model but even result into amazing illumination.

6. Multiple storage spaces

The cabin of the Renault Triber is not only highly flexible but even offers multiple storage options. There are plenty of cubby holes strewn around the cabin, which help you easily store your knick-knacks.

There are two glove compartments on the left-hand-side of the dash, and another on the right-hand-side. The central storage even offers a cooling feature for the cup holders. Basically, the cabin offers a massive 31-litre of total storage capacity.

7. Best-in-segment boot space

While the Renault Triber is a sub-4-metre option, it offers an amazing boot space. Of course, you don’t get the kind of storage that you can find on the likes of Marazzo or Crysta, but you sure get enough luggage carrying capacity to carry a family’s luggage on a weekend getaway. To give you an idea, with the third row of seats folded, you get a massive boot space of 625-litre.

8. Passive keyless entry and engine start/stop

While passive keyless entry with engine start/stop button is a common feature on most premium hatchbacks, the Triber, even on being an entry-level MPV, offers this convenience-enhancing setup.

9. Third-row air vents

Again, it’s quite common for many cars in this segment to offer aircon vents for the second-row of seats, but the Triber offers dedicated aircon vents for even the third row of seats.

10. Four airbags

Last but certainly far from the least, the top-spec version of the Renault Triber offers as many as four airbags. All other trim-levels, on the other hand, offer dual front airbags as standard. In this respect, the Triber is the only other car, after the Ford Figo, to offer more than 2 airbags in this price segment.