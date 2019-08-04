Renault Triber MPV Launch Soon – Top 5 Things to Know

Renault will soon launch the Triber in India, which is said to be most affordable modular MPV in India, offering many things first

Renault India recently showcased the Triber MPV at a global premiere event held in New Delhi. To be positioned between the two of the best-selling Renault cars in India – Kwid and the Duster, the Triber is all set for a launch this month in India and is a new affordable MPV that will be India’s first modular vehicle with a seven-seater cabin that can be changed to a five-seater without affecting the cargo space much.

There’s a curiosity among the market on what all the Triber offers. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the upcoming Triber MPV.

1. Looks

At the unveiling event, the Triber was showcased in two colour options – Orange and Blue.. In terms of the design, the Triber looked like an offspring of Lodgy, Kwid and Duster with some or the other element borrowed from these vehicles.

It will have a ground clearance of 182 mm. The Triber will get Projector headlamps and LED DRLs and roof rails for a sporty look. There will be body cladding and skid plates to give it a more sporty look. The alloy is a twin element 5-spoke design with dual tone shade.

2. Modular Cabin

The highlight of the Triber is the modular cabin and one can adjust the seats in 100 different configurations. There’s an option to fully remove the third-row seat to create a mammoth 625-litre of boot space easily accommodating 5 people in the cabin. The second-row seats can be reclined too. The easily removable third-row seat will give an option to seat 7 people inside.

In terms of design and features, it gets a dual tone dashboard, electric power steering and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There will be cooled cup holders, a lot of space to keep stuff and four airbags, two more than the Renault Duster compact SUV.

As for safety features, the Renault Triber will get 4 airbags as mentioned above, automatic door unlocks feature in case of crashes, side impact beams, crumple zones and a collapsible steering column. The car has also qualified for side impact and front offset impact crash tests. ABS, twin airbags, speed alerts, seat belt reminder and reverse parking sensors will be offered as standard across all variants.

3. Engine

The Renault Triber will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 72 bhp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque, the same engine powering the Kwid 1.0. However, the engine is tune to get more output.

The engine will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) will be offered as an option. Renault has already announced to stop selling the diesel motors post the announcement of BS-VI emission norms that will come to force from 1st April 2020. Which means no diesel engine for the Triber.

4. Pricing

Being a sub-4 meter offering means the Renault Triber will be among the most affordable MPVs in India, with an expected price tag of Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Kwid’s low-cost CMF-A platform, the MPV will be manufactured at Renault-Nissan’s Oragadam factory and will be exported to many emerging markets that want a compact MPV.

5. Competition and Launch

The Renault Triber will go against the B-Segment hatchbacks such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 in India. It seems fair pitting the Triber against these cars given the incredible price tag it will carry.

There’s also the Datsun GO+ affordable MPV in India, but that’s not as premium and functional as the Triber could turn out to be. The Renault Triber will be launched in August 2019. However given the its body type, the Renault Triber will be compared against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo.