Renault Triber Launched In India; Priced Aggressively From Rs. 4.95 Lakh

Renault Triber is based on the CMF-A+ platform and it has been priced boldly to rival a wide range of models

Renault India has today introduced the long-awaited Triber in the domestic market and as expected, it is priced aggressively between Rs. 4.95 lakh and Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The modular MPV is offered in a total of four variants namely RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ and comes with a single powertrain choice and one transmission.

Based on the updated CMF-A+ architecture as the Kwid hatchback, the Triber measures under four metres for tax exemptions. It is 3,990 mm long, 1,739 mm wide and stands 1,643 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. The Triber can be had in multiple seating configurations ranging from five to seven seats. Moreover, it has a decent ground clearance of 182 mm.

Due to its supple seating layout, the Triber does offer flexibility to customers and is priced way cheaper than Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s petrol version that costs between Rs. 7.5 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The mass-market focussed price range meant the Renault Triber will also rival Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10.

By removing the rear seats, the Triber liberates a massive boot volume of 625 litres and when all seats are in place, it only has 84 litres of trunk space. A single third-row seat up increases it to 320 litres. It must be noted that the new model has 60:40 split for the second row and 50:50 split for the third row of seats.

The Triber can be booked across all the authorised Renault dealerships present in the country and it offers a number of premium features. It includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, air conditioning vents in all the rows, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, digital instrument console and reverse parking camera.

As for safety, it comes with dual front airbags (four in top-end variants), Anti-lock Braking System, reversing sensors, front seatbelt reminder, high-speed warning and so on. The exterior has projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights and the front fascia is reminiscent of the design language followed globally from the French manufacturer.

The Triber derives power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing 72 horsepower and 96 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The powertrain and gearbox combination is similar to that of the Kwid and is claimed to return 20 kmpl fuel economy.

An AMT unit will likely join the lineup later and the engine will receive a turbocharger with boost in performance. The Triber is a significant product for Renault as its possible success might bring back much-needed sales volume.