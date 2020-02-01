Renault To Showcase Zoe EV At 2020 Auto Expo

Renault India has teased the Zoe EV with the tagline ‘Charged up for Auto Expo 2020’, confirming that the car will be showcased at the event

As previously reported, Renault is working on bringing the Zoe EV to the Indian market by 2021. The French carmaker has teased the car on its official social media accounts, confirming that the fully-electric car will be a part of Renault India Pvt Ltd’s lineup at the 2020 Auto Expo, set to be held in a week’s time.

The international-spec Zoe EV comes packed with a 52 kWh battery with a total range of up to 245 miles (394 km approx). The battery is paired to an electric motor that produces 136 PS of maximum power, and 245 Nm of peak torque. The internationally sold Zoe EV is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.5 seconds.

However, we expect Renault to alter the specs of the car, keeping in mind the Indian weather conditions and price competitiveness. The India-spec Zoe EV could be powered by a 41 kWh battery, coupled to an electric motor with a maximum power output of around 90 PS, and a 300 – 350 km range.

Since the Zoe EV is a hatch, expect it to offer slightly better space than premium hatchbacks in the country including Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. In terms of dimensions, the Zoe has a length of 4,087 mm; a width of 1,787 mm; a height of 1,562 mm; and a 2,588 mm long wheelbase.

Renault retails the Zoe EV in the UK at a starting price of £25,670, which translates to about Rs 24 lakh INR. But since the India-spec version will be toned down a bit, Renault will likely price it around Rs 14 – 16 lakh.

Apart from the Zoe EV, the French automaker will also display the HBC (Kiger) sub-compact SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo next month. A teaser video of the upcoming car’s C-shaped LED DRL was also teased recenyly. Expect the car to carry an aggressive price tag, which might help Renault have an edge over other sub-4m SUVs in the country, including Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Venue.