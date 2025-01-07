Renault To Launch Next-Gen Duster After New Kiger & Triber In 2026

The wait for the next-gen Duster in India is going to be slightly longer than expected, as Renault does not plan to launch it this year

Renault hasn’t stirred much excitement in recent years, having only one new car since 2020 – the Kiger. The company is working on a course of action, though, with plans to kick off a new model offensive this year.

Renault has an extensive portfolio of exciting new cars across various segments in Europe, including hybrid and electric models. However, in India, it will continue relying on market-specific low-cost models. Later this year, the company will launch the facelifted versions of the Triber and Kiger.

Like Renault’s recent European models, the new Triber and new Kiger will feature an edgier design, suggests a new Autocar India report. The Kiger especially is expected to receive a visibly different exterior with a facelift, which would help it dissociate itself from the Kwid. Both facelifted cars may feature the brand’s new diamond logo that looks flatter and more sophisticated.

The interior of the new Triber and new Kiger should have several revisions, including a revised dashboard design, a new colour scheme, more soft-touch materials, and some new features, such as USB Type-C ports in the front and rear. Both models will likely carry over the current models’ 71 hp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 5-speed manual and automated manual transmissions. Like the current Kiger, the facelifted model should give customers the option to upgrade to a 99 hp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine along with a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

Following the new sub-4 metre models, Renault will launch the third-generation Duster in India. Already available in Europe, the all-new model carries a rugged yet modern design, even on the inside. Based on the CMF-B LS (Low Specifications) platform, the all-new model is available in mild-hybrid and full-hybrid variants internationally. However, in India, conventional engines running solely on petrol are expected.

Renault could offer the third-gen Duster in India with the aforementioned 1.0-litre turbocharged engine and the 154 hp 1.3-litre turbocharged unit from the first-gen Duster. These engines could be linked to 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual transmissions, respectively, with a CVT being available optionally. Alternatively, Renault may consider using a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine instead of the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit to keep the pricing of the base configurations extremely competitive. This engine may also come with a 5-speed manual transmission and CVT choices. Production of the next-gen Duster will start in September, but its launch will take place only in early 2026.