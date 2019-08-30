Renault To Launch Maruti Dzire And Honda Amaze Rival In India

After launching the Renault Triber, the French carmaker is now working on a Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze rivaling model for the Indian market

With dwindling sales and a weak market, car manufacturers like Renault have been going through really troubled times in India. Speaking specifically of the French carmaker, it has recently launched the Triber sub-4-metre MPV in an attempt to revitalize its sales performance. However, the manufacturer realizes that it can’t rely on just one product for a strong performance in the local market.

Hence, the company has planned to launch a slew of new models in India. The carmaker has recently confirmed that it will launch new models every year for the next few years. The manufacturer’s new car offensive has started with the Triber and will be likely followed by a new sub-4-metre model to rival the likes of Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze.

It is worth mentioning here that the sub-4-metre sedan segment is among the stringing growing sections of the market. In fact, demand for such entry-level sedans is so strong that the Maruti Dzire, a household nameplate, turned out to be the largest-selling car of last year. Therefore, it isn’t surprising to know that Renault India wishes to focus on this segment of the market.

At the moment, Renault India enjoys a dealership network of 350 outlets and 250 service centres across the country. The company plans to increase this count by more than twice in the next two years. It even plans to have 400 dealerships in rural areas, where the car market has finally started to pick up. Currently, 7% of the total sales of Renault models come from rural areas. However, the company aims to boost this figure to 30% in the coming years.

Renault India has also confirmed a sub-4-metre SUV for the Indian market. Internally dubbed Renault HBC, the compact SUV will be pitted against the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and Ford EcoSport. It will be underpinned by the CMF-A architecture and will be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020.

In another development, it has come to light that the company’s famous 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine will be discontinued by April 2020. The company won’t upgrade the motor to meet the BSVI emission norms and will instead stop offering it. It will even discontinue the slow-selling Renault Lodgy.

