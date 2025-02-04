Renault To Launch 3 New Cars In Next 2 Years – Kiger Facelift To New-Gen Duster

The 3rd-gen Duster will make a comeback in the Indian market by early 2026; Major facelifts of Kiger and Triber are on the cards for this year

Renault currently sports 3 cars in its line-up in the Indian market i.e. Kwid, Triber and Kiger. With no major launches in 2024, the French carmaker is ready to end its dry spell by introducing mid-cycle updates for its current models this year. For reference, the company only debuted the special edition models of its existing portfolio. In this article, we will look at the 3 upcoming Renault cars launching in India in the next 2 years.

1. Renault Kiger Facelift

The Renault Kiger was launched in India in the year 2021 and almost 4 years down the line, the compact SUV has started to show its age and is due for a mid-life update. Scheduled for a launch later this year, the Kiger Facelift will get major updates to its design, departing from the current familiar front fascia to the Kwid.

In addition to this, the brand’s new logo could also be introduced in India with the Kiger facelift. Inside the cabin, expect some minor tweaks to the dashboard layout along with new feature additions. Under the hood, the familiar 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines will continue to be a part of the package with no mechanical changes.

2. Renault Triber Facelift

The Triber is currently the best-selling model in Renault’s India line-up. The most affordable 7-seater car in the domestic market will get a proper mid-cycle update this year. The Triber facelift will get a refreshed exterior design which is expected to be much sharper than the current model. The compact MPV will also benefit from some changes to the interiors like a tweaked dashboard layout, new upholstery and more features. With no mechanical changes on-board, the Triber will continue to be powered by the familiar 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

3. New-Gen Renault Duster

After the initial speculation of the new-gen Duster coming to India in 2025, the launch timeline has now been pushed ahead. Renault has confirmed that the 3rd gen Duster will go on sale in the domestic market next year i.e. 2026. The test mule of the new Duster was also spotted in India for the first time in November last year. Based on the CMF-B platform, the upcoming new-gen Renault Duster will be powered by a 130 bhp turbo petrol mild hybrid engine and we could also get the strong hybrid powertrain option.