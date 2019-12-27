Renault Sub-4M SUV (Venue Rival) Confirmed For India Launch In H2 2020

Renault HBC could be priced aggressively in India against the competition with high localisation as it is based on the same platform as Triber

Renault India will be introducing the sub-four-metre SUV internally codenamed HBC in the second half of 2020, confirmed the brand’s CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle in a recent interview. He did not go further into the details of the five-seater though but it will be powered only by a petrol engine, at least for the foreseeable future.

In the wake of the BSVI deadline in just over three months, the French manufacturer will be discontinuing its K9K diesel series and thus the models currently using the powertrains from the series will be left petrol-powered only. It includes the Duster and Captur while the Logdy has been discontinued owing to poor sales demand and there is no successor in the horizon.

The BSIV stocks of the MPV have already been sold out according to Mamillapalle. Renault is riding on the wave of success created by Triber modular vehicle and its range will be expanded with the addition of an AMT in the middle or towards the end of next month alongside BSVI compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. The Triber could get the engine turbocharged in its BSVI avatar as well.

The same powertrain will more likely be present in the subcompact SUV with a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmission options. It will take on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V in the vastly crowded segment. Speculations surrounding a Nissan small SUV and that of Datsun based on the same CMF-A+ platform refuse to go away either.

We can expect Renault’s HBC to draw heavy design influence from Triber with the signature V-shaped front grille, sharp-looking headlamps, horizontal LED tail lamps, body cladding, roof rails, faux skid plate, etc. The HR10 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor is already employed in the latest Clio and Micra sold internationally and it could be used in India to compound the HBC’s SUV credentials.

It could have ground clearance of more than 200 mm and tall pillars to offer a roomy cabin for the driver and occupants. The interior will likely boast a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and have several commonalities with the Triber. With high localisation, the Renault HBC could be priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

*Pics for reference only