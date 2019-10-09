Renault Sold Nearly 5,000 Units Of Triber In September 2019

Renault Triber accounted for more than half of the brand’s sales in September 2019 as 4,710 units were retailed

Renault sold a total of 8,345 units in September 2019 and finished in the sixth position in the overall sales table among manufacturers. The French brand had been relying on the Kwid for too long to garner sales in the volume segment but since it was around for more than four years the competition had caught up leading to Renault thinking over a facelift.

The facelifted Kwid launched recently along with the brand new Triber have been expected to revive Renault’s volume fortunes. The Tiber was off to a modest start when it registered just 2,490 units in its first month. However, its sales numbers in the first full month of September 2019 were eagerly anticipated to observe where the modular vehicle stood.

It looks like Renault has made a certain statement with the Triber as it accounted for more than half of Renault’s cumulative domestic figures in the month of September 2019. The Triber posted 4,710 units last month with month-on-month growth of 89 per cent compared to August. It is priced from Rs. 4.95 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 6.49 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom).

While reaping the benefits of being an aggressively priced model, the Renault Triber carries high local content as it is based on the same platform as the Kwid. Sold in RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ variants, it measures 3,990 mm long, 1,739 mm wide and has a height of 1,643 mm with 2,636 mm wheelbase and decent ground clearance of 182 mm.

The Triber is powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder SCe petrol engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 72 horsepower and 96 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The engine is currently in BSIV spec and it will get BSVI upgrades before the March 31, 2020 deadline.

The removal of the rear seats enables a boot space of 625 litres and when all seats are up, it only has 84 litres of the volume. On the other hand, a single third-row seat in place liberates more space to 320 litres. The Triber has 60:40 split for the second row and 50:50 split for the third row allowing for different configurations customer can choose from.