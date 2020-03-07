Renault Sold 8 Times More Cars Than Nissan In Feb 2020

Renault’s Triber and Kwid have been contributing to good sum of volumes every month resulting in the brand posting massive YoY growth

Renault India introduced the Kwid in September 2015 and it became an instant hit for the brand by posting consistent volumes. But the lack of more mass-market products with aggressive positioning as the Kwid, Renault suffered big time especially last year and in 2018. The tables had turned when the Triber and facelifted Kwid entered the fray in the second half of 2019.

The Triber’s flexible seating configurations and heavily localised content, leading to the attractive price tag, have resulted in it being a force to reckon within a short span of time. The French manufacturer was one of the two brands to register positive sales growth in February 2020 and it was positioned eighth in the overall domestic standings.

Renault recorded 8,784 units last month as against 6,241 units during the same month last year with a massive 41 per cent sales increase. Renault secured 3.5 per cent market share in the process – up by 1.2 per cent when compared to February 2019. Moreover, compared to the first month of the year, Renault delivered 13 per cent MoM growth as 7,805 units were sold.

More than 8,000 units in the cumulative tally came courtesy of the Triber and Kwid, which explained their importance within the lineup. While Renault is relishing on its latest launches, its global alliance partner, Nissan is having a tough time in the market.

The Japanese company sold just over 1,000 units last month with Datsun Redi-Go topping at 513 units – less than one-eighth of what Renault had managed. Nissan could make a comeback with its made-for-India compact SUV. Having already teased, it could arrive during the course of this year while Datsun’s version of the five-seater may also be introduced in the near future.

As for Renault, its HBC compact SUV will be the next product in line with volume aspirations. It will be based on the same platform as the Triber and Kwid, and expect it to be competitively priced against main rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V.