Renault Showcases 3 Upcoming Cars At Auto Expo 2020

Three of the total models Renault India has showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 will launch in the near future, including Triber AMT and Duster 1.3

The Delhi Auto Expo 2020 has been home for many new debuts, including that of some of the most highly-anticipated models of the recent times. Among the carmakers present at the motor show, Renault India has put on display a pretty wide range of vehicles that include at least three models that will be launched in India in the coming times.

1. Renault Kwid EV

The first of the upcoming Renault cars in India is the Kwid EV, which has debuted in the country under the K-ZE nameplate. The electric Kwid looks a tad different from the regular version. It gets a new set of bumpers, which leads to a cleaner look.

It also gets LED lighting elements at both ends and a different set of alloy wheels. The interior carries a different instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with 4G WiFi and rotary gear selector.

Powering the Renault Kwid electric is a 33 kW electric motor that gets its juice from a 26.8 kWh battery pack. The EV has a NEDC-rated range of 271 km. The small car can be charged up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes using a DC fast charger. It takes around 4 hours for the battery pack to attain a full charge when being charged through AC.

2. Renault Triber AMT

Launched late last year, the Renault Triber AMT is currently the most affordable MPV on sale in the country. Based on an updated version of the Kwid’s platform, the sub-4-metre 7-seater offering has the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that’s available on the Maruti Alto-rival. However, so far, the Triber has been available only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

That said, things are now set to change as the company has showcased the Renault Triber AMT at the Auto Expo 2020. This model gets the same Easy-R unit that is available on the Kwid. Market launch will happen in coming weeks.

3. Renault Duster 1.3

Renault India is not giving up on the first-gen Duster anytime soon. Soon, the company will launch a new variant of the SUV that will come with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that will churn out a maximum power of 153 bhp and a peak torque of 250 NM.

This will be about 48 bhp and 108 Nm more than what the current 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine offers. Transmission options for the new turbo-petrol engine include a six-speed manual a CVT. The current 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine will be phased out.