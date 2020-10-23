Renault September 2020 Sales Analysis – Kwid, Duster, Triber

Renault finished seventh in the manufacturers’ table for the month of September 2020 with 5.5 per cent YoY sales growth

Renault India posted a total of 8,805 units in September 2020 as against 8,345 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales increase of 6 per cent. The Kwid continued to be the most sold model for the French manufacturer in India last month as 4,513 units were sold against 2,995 units.

This led to a massive Year-on-Year sales increase of 51 per cent. The Triber, as has been the case since its launch, recorded good sales tally as 4,159 units were registered against 4,710 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 12 per cent in the recently concluded month.

The Duster managed to garner a total of 133 units in September 2020 as against 544 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume fall of 76 per cent. Renault only has three models in its domestic range currently. While the Kwid and Triber are performing well, the Duster has certainly been facing troubles despite receiving a facelift last year.

Model (+/-%) September 2020 September 2019 Renault Triber (-12%) 4,159 4,710 Renault Kwid (51%) 4,513 2,995 Renault Duster (-76%) 133 544 Total (6%) 8,805 8,345

The brand is planning to introduce a compact SUV in the early parts of next year and it could go by the name Kiger. Internally codenamed HBC, the five-seater will sit on the same CMF-A+ architecture as the Triber and due to its heavily localised nature, expect the SUV to be priced aggressively in the price range of Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triber was supposed to launch during this festive season. However, the supply chain issues courtesy of the global health crisis postponed Renault’s launch plans. Perhaps, in the coming weeks, Renault could unveil a concept version of the Kiger. The Kiger and Magnite from Nissan will have plenty in common between each other.

Both will be powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of around 95 horsepower. It will likely be paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT in the top-end variants. It will compete against Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, etc.