Renault September 2019 Sales Analysis – Kwid, Triber, Duster, Captur

Renault finished sixth in the overall sales standings for manufacturers with YoY growth of 30 per cent courtesy of the Triber

Renault India ended up as the sixth most sold carmaker in the country in the September 2019 as 8,345 units were retailed against 6,434 units during the same month last year with 30 per cent YoY de-growth. It finished ahead of Tata, Kia, Ford, MG and Volkswagen and was the only brand in the top 10 to post positive sales numbers.

The Kwid has been the popular model for Renault for more than four years as it led the sales almost every month. However, the sales crisis through 2019 resulted in the Kwid receiving a battering as well that impacted the overall sales volume of the French brand big time.

In response to the growing competition and attract new customers during this festive season, the SUV-like hatchback gained a facelift with a thoroughly updated front fascia. Sticking by the latest trend, it comes with split headlamp cluster and other subtle cosmetic changes. Last month, 2,995 units of the Kwid were sold with a de-growth of 46 per cent.

Renault Models Sales In September 2019 Kwid 2,995 Units Lodgy 78 Units Triber 4,710 Units Duster 544 Units Captur 18 Units

Data Source: AutoPunditz

The positive YoY sales growth was largely due to the debut of the Triber. The modular vehicle is priced aggressively and features multiple seating configurations pertaining to the requirements of the customers. With decent levels of equipment list and safety features, the Triber has been gaining customers in good numbers.

More than half of Renault’s sales numbers last month came from the Triber as 4,710 units were sold. The Lodgy, on the other hand, is enduring tough times and had its sales dropped to below three digits. In September 2019, only 78 units of the MPV were retailed. Another model that is suffering in a huge drop in volumes is the Captur.

With just 18 units sold in September 2019, the Captur’s future remains uncertain in the BSVI era coming into effect from April 2020. The Duster had also been subjected to a facelift recently and it garnered 544 units last month with YoY decline of 12 per cent as 616 units were retailed during the corresponding month in 2018.