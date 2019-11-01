Renault Sees Big Sales Increase Of 63% In October Due To New Kwid & Triber

The French carmaker has seen a YoY growth in total sales by 63 per cent last month when compared to October 2018

Renault India Private Limited launched three cars this year, including the entry-segment Kwid facelift, the sub-compact MPV, Triber and the updated Duster SUV. All of these three launches have helped the carmaker attain a YOY growth of 62.8%.

Renault managed to sell 7,066 cars in October 2018, whereas the manufacturer sold a total of 11,500 cars in the same month this year. Also, the manufacturer was able to ship 8,345 units in September 2019, which means that it enjoyed a MoM growth of 38.6% this month. Thanks to some important launches in the form of 2019 facelifts of the Kwid and Duster, and the first of its kind seven-seat hatch/MPV, Renault has continued to grow, even during the industry slump.

The new 2019 Kwid retails at a starting price of Rs 2.83 lakh, and goes up to Rs 4.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Over the pre-facelift model, the entry-segment crossover features visual changes along with a host of features, including a 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity.

Renault currently offers the Kwid with two BS4-compliant petrol engine options; a 799 cc engine and a 1.0-litre unit. The former makes a 53 HP of max power and 72 Nm of max torque, while the bigger 1.0-litre engine is rated at 67 HP/91 Nm. The Kwidcan be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission, or a 5-speed AMT. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Alto and Datsun Redi GO.

On the other hand, the Triber is priced between Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row sub-4m MPV is available in four variants – RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. However, the most interesting part about the Triber is its modular seating layout. The third row can easily be folded down, or even completely removed to make way for extra luggage space.

The Triber is offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 72 PS of power and 96 Nm torque. Sadly, it is only available with a manual transmission as of yet, but Renault is planning to introduce an AMT option soon. Other than the Kwid and Triber, Renault’s Indian lineup currently includes the Captur, Duster and the Lodgy.