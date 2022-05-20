Renault Scenic Vision Concept Unveiled With Unique Hydrogen Tech

Renault Scenic Vision Concept is equipped with a hybrid system that combines an electric motor with a hydrogen fuel cell range extender

Renault has revealed the Scenic Vision concept at the Summit ChangeNOW 2022 event. The hydrogen-powered concept gives an early glimpse of a production SUV bound for 2024 and is equipped with a hybrid system that combines an electric motor with a hydrogen fuel cell range extender. The H2-Tech focuses on reducing the carbon footprint as well as the time required for charging.

The system comprises a 40 kWh battery pack, an electric motor capable of 215 hp and is mounted at the front while the hydrogen fuel cell producing 21 hp acts as a range extender. Renault says the Scenic Vision has a 75 per cent smaller carbon footprint than a regular BEV as the vehicle carries twice as light a battery pack for the same intended range.

The French manufacturer expects to see an expansion in hydrogen filling stations after 2030 and by then, the range is expected to be up to 800 km with hydrogen topping up time of just five minutes. Based on an experimental platform, the Renault Scenic Vision concept measures a length of 4,490 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,590 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,835 mm.

It tips the weighing scale at 1,700 kilograms and has bigger proportions than the Megane E-Tech. The exterior boasts a typical conceptual look with a sculpted profile, muscular character lines and details pertaining to the future Renault cars. Up front, it comes with four-beam LED headlamps, sharp-looking LED lighting and futuristic 21-inch wheels.

Other highlights are an illuminated Renault grille, frameless suicide doors, forward dipping bonnet, a large panoramic sunroof, slender boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps, rear spoiler, etc. The concept is said to be 90 per cent production-ready as the exterior will slightly be toned down. The cabin gains floating seats, rectangular-shaped screens, a yoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, etc.

The Renault Scenic Vision Concept has more than 70 per cent recycled materials used with low carbon polyester for seat upholstery and it features a unique Safety Coach that monitors health. The production version will sit on a modified CMF-EV platform and will ditch the unconventional electric/hydrogen tech for an electrified powertrain.