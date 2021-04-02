Renault Sales Up By 278% In March 2021 – Kiger, Kwid, Triber

Renault managed to sell over 12,000 cars in the Indian market last month, 278 per cent more than what the carmaker managed to sell in March 2020

Renault India Private Ltd has secured the seventh position in the list of best-selling manufacturers in India in March 2021, ending the month with 12,356 cars sold. As compared to the same month in 2020, the carmaker registered a growth in sales of 278 per cent, since only 3,269 Renault cars were sold in India in March last year.

The carmaker’s 2.3 per cent market share in March 2020 has now inflated to 3.9 per cent in March 2021. Renault recorded a positive month-on-month growth as well, since the carmaker sold 11,043 cars in February 2021, recording a growth in sales by 12 per cent last month.

As of now, Renault retails four cars in the Indian market, namely Kwid, Triber, Duster and the recently launched Kiger. Being a value proposition, the Kiger has certainly helped Renault’s sales in the country. As of now, the Renault Kiger is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), making it the most affordable sub-4m SUV in the country.

Renault offers the Kiger with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine, as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The former puts out 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque, while the latter generates 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT).

The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the NA petrol engine gets an optional AMT and the turbo-petrol unit comes with an optional CVT auto.

The features on offer with the car include a configurable 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, three drive modes, diamond-cut alloy wheels, an 8-inch floating touchscreen system with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless phone charger, an air purifier, triple-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and retractable wing mirrors, a 4-speaker and 4-tweeter system by Arkamys, cruise control, auto climate control and so on.