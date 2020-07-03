Renault Sales Least Affected In June 2020, Thanks To New Triber

Renault has registered a sales growth of 163 per cent in India on a monthly basis in June 2020 with Year-on-Year comparison shows a decline of just 14 per cent

Renault India is currently enjoying quite a success in terms of sales, thanks to the Kwid and Triber. These two models have been holding Renault afloat for quite some time now. In fact, the introduction of Triber has helped the French carmaker restrict the sales drop to a mere 14 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis.

In June 2020, Renault has managed to retail 2,441 units of the Kwid and 2,064 units of the Triber. Only 129 units of the Duster were sold, which was quite a weak sales performance. Last year (June 2019), Renault Kwid sold 4,360 units, which is almost one and a half times more than the current sales volume.

The Duster had retailed 882 units during the same period, a little less than seven times of what it managed to sell last month. On a yearly basis, the company has registered a decline of 14 per cent in sales volume. Thankfully, the Triber’s sales helped pick up the slack. As for monthly sales performance, Renault has shown tremendous growth – 163 per cent.

In May 2020, The Renault Kwid had recorded only 684 sales. The Triber had managed to perform a little better, selling 931 units. As for the Duster, it had sold 138 units, which is surprisingly a little more than the number it managed in June!

Renault India June 2020 Sales Chart Model Name June 2020 June 2019 May 2020 Kwid 2,441 4,360 684 Triber 2,064 0 931 Duster 129 882 138 Lodgy* 0 55 0 Captur* 0 103 0

*discontinued

The biggest reason for the poor sales of the Duster can be attributed to the lack of a diesel engine option. Although the popularity of diesel-powered passenger cars has been falling overall, there is still a strong demand for it in the SUV segments. Hyundai Creta is perhaps the biggest example of this, with buyers showcasing a fairly strong demand for its diesel models. The Renault Duster is also quite outdated and in dire need of a major overhaul.

The affordable price and brilliant fuel economy are perhaps the biggest reasons for the popularity of the Kwid and the Triber. According to recent reports, Renault has plans to add a new engine option to the Triber – a 1.0-litre, inline-3 turbocharged petrol unit. This might help the Triber generate further sales. Also, Renault will be launching a sub-4-metre SUV in India soon, called ‘Kiger’. It is expected to be powered by the aforementioned 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.