Renault Sales Grow By 49% In May 2021 – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, Duster

Renault dispatched a total of 2,620 units last month in the Indian market, which translates to a YoY sales growth of 49.46 per cent

French carmaker Renault has revealed its overall sales figures for the last month in the Indian market. In May 2021, the manufacturer sold a total of 2,620 units, thereby recording a 49.46 per cent sales growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis last month. In May 2020, Renault India’s monthly sales figure stood at 1,753 units.

However, the Month-on-Month (MoM) sales comparison has a different story to tell. In April 2021, the manufacturer had sold 8,642 units, which translates to a sales decline of 69.68 per cent on an MoM basis for May 2021. It should be noted that different states in India were under varying degrees of lockdown last month, which is a major reason for the fall in sales.

Not just Renault, but the sales of other manufacturers have also been affected due to last month’s lockdown; every carmaker in India has reported an MoM sales drop. Also, Renault India registered a drop in market share, down to 2.5 per cent in May 2021 from 4.8 per cent in May 2020.

Renault currently has four models on sale in the Indian market – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. Kwid is the entry-level hatchback offering, priced from Rs. 3.18 lakh to Rs. 5.39 lakh, which competes with the likes of Maruti Alto, Maruti S-Presso, Hyundai Santro, and Datsun redi-GO.

As for the Triber MPV (Rs. 5.30 lakh to Rs. 7.82 lakh), its closest rivals include Datsun Go Plus and Maruti Ertiga. Renault Kiger is the most recent addition to the lineup. It is priced from Rs. 5.45 lakh to Rs. 9.75 lakh, and it competes with other sub-4-metre SUVs, like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Renault India’s flagship model – Duster – is priced from Rs. 9.73 lakh to Rs. 14.12 lakh. In our market, it rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, etc. The Duster is expected to undergo a generation change soon in India, as the manufacturer had recently filed patent for its new-gen model in our country.

Also, Renault is planning to launch a 7-seater version of the Duster (expected to be named Grand Duster) internationally in the coming months. This upcoming 7-seater SUV will likely make its way to the Indian market as well, perhaps sometime during the next year.