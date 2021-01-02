Renault Sales Down 18% In December 2020 – Duster, Triber, Kwid

With less than 10 thousand units sold in December 2020, Renault India has recorded a sales decline on both MoM as well as YoY basis

While a lot of other manufacturers have registered a positive sales growth in December 2020, Renault India has reported a decline in sales during that period. The French carmaker has been hit by year-end sales slowdown, and the discontinuation of a few models, namely Captur and Lodgy, has also played a small role in lowering Renault’s sales figures in the Indian market.

In December 2020, Renault India managed to dispatch a total of 9,800 units. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, this is a sales decline of 18.09 per cent, with the sales figures of December 2019 standing at 11,964 units in total. On a month-on-month basis, the sales de-growth equals 3.74 per cent, with 10,181 units retailed in November 2020.

Even though the sales have declined, Renault is still firmly seated at the sixth position on the sales chart. The company held the same position during November 2020 as well, although back in December 2019, Renault stood at the fifth position. The company is betting on the upcoming Kiger, hoping to ride the wave of popularity of sub-4-metre SUVs in India.

Renault Kwid is currently the most affordable vehicle in the brand’s arsenal. The little crossover hatchback is available with two petrol engine options – a 0.8-litre and a 1.0-litre in capacity. Priced between Rs. 2.99 lakh to Rs. 5.12 lakh, the Kwid is one of the most value-for-money offerings in the Indian market right now.

Renault Triber is an entry-level MPV, with prices ranging from Rs. 5.12 lakh to Rs. 7.34 lakh. Not only is it one of the most affordable 7-seater vehicle in India right now, but it is also quite a handsome car. The Triber is available with just one engine option, a 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Renault Duster is the current flagship vehicle in Renault’s lineup. It has two engine options available – a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor – and is priced from Rs. 9.39 lakh to Rs. 13.59 lakh. Despite being almost a decade old in the Indian market, the SUV is still in its first generation. Internationally though, the second-generation Duster has been on sale for quite a while, and we wish it comes to India very soon.

*All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi