Renault Registers Big Growth Of 76% In Nov 2019, Thanks To Kwid Facelift & Triber

With the success of recently launched Triber MPV Renault India moves to fifth place in the top ten manufacturer list

Renault India, the Indian subsidiary of the renowned French carmaker, has registered a healthy 76.1 per cent growth in November 2019 as compared to 6,134 units sold in the corresponding month last year. However, its sales suffered a de-growth of 6.2 per cent on MoM basis due to the usual drop after the high demand for new cars in the festive season. In October 2019, where the carmaker had sold 11,516 units.

Recently, the carmaker also celebrated a sale of 6 lakh units in the local car market since it started independent operations in 2010. The company had initiated its local innings with the launch of the Fluence and Koleos, both of which turned out to be dud-sellers. In 2012, the company came up with the first-gen Duster and finally took off well on the sales charts.

In its 9 years of operations in the local market, the company also came up with models like the Scala and Pulse, which were essentially badge-engineered version of the Nissan Sunny and Micra, respectively. In 2015, the company launched the Kwid, which started bringing decent sales to the carmaker. The recently launched Triber, too, has managed to establish itself well in the market and has been clocking a decent sale every month.

Currently, the company has a 5 model strong product portfolio, which comprises Kwid, Triber, Duster, Lodgy and Captur. However, of these, only the Kwid and the Triber have been performing decently. The Duster, which is the oldest model in the company’s lineup, recently received a facelift. Its sales performance, however, has remained largely dull.

It may be noted that world over, the company has started selling the second-generation of the Duster. India, however, continues to have the first-gen model on sale, albeit, with suitable revisions to help the compact SUV comply with the stricter norms until the third-gen model makes an entry into India around 2022.

Also, the company is expected to pull the plug on its dud sellers, the Lodgy and the Captur, ahead of the onset of the BSVI emission norms coming into effect. The carmaker also plans to launch a Kwid-based sub-4-metre SUV, which will share its CMF-A+ platform with the Triber. Also, a Kwid-based EV could also be in the pipeline.