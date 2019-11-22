Renault Oct 2019 Model Wise Sales Analysis – Kwid, Triber, Duster, Captur

Last month, Renault posted a total of 11,516 units as against 7,066 units with the highest YoY growth out of all manufacturers at 63%

Renault India had endured an auspicious month in sales in October 2019 as the arrival of the Triber and facelifted Kwid did help the brand to post good volume numbers. The cumulative domestic sales of the company stood at 11,516 units last month as it beat rivals such as Honda, Ford, MG and Volkswagen.

When compared to the corresponding month in 2018, Renault posted a total of 7,066 units. This led to the French brand recording its highest ever Year-on-Year sales growth in 2019 and also among all manufacturers last month at 63%. VW and Maruti Suzuki were the only others to post positive growth at 1 and 2.3% respectively.

Additionally, Renault’s Month-on-Month sales had also increased as in September 2019, the company garnered only 8,345 units – leading to 38% volume surge last month. Recently, Renault introduced the updated avatars of the Kwid and Duster.

Renault Models October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Kwid 5,384 6,035 Lodgy 48 25 Triber 5,240 – Duster 622 750 Captur 222 256

While some rue the fact that the second-gen Duster is not there just yet, Renault did a handy job in differentiating the facelift from the previous model. However, it did not reflect on the sales numbers positively as the five-seater SUV posted only 622 units as against 750 units in October 2018.

This meant, it endured 17% YoY de-growth. The 2019 Kwid, on the other hand, garnered 5,384 units in October 2019 as against 6,035 units during the same month last year with 11% YoY sales drop. The Captur’s fortunes did not improve last month as well as 222 units were sold against 256 units with 13% decline.

Easily, the Triber was the highlight of Renault’s portfolio last month as it swept nearly half of the total sales volume. With 5,240 units, the modular vehicle is expected to maintain its consistency in the coming months and continue to deliver the much-needed volumes for the brand.